Agar Tum Sath Ho Release Date: When and where to watch newlyweds Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's romantic Pakistani drama?
After newlyweds Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani surprised everyone with their wedding, they are set to blow everyone's mind with their upcoming Pakistani drama, Agar Tum Sath Ho.
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani are all over the news for both their personal and professional lives! After their grand and beautiful wedding, the couple is set to be back at work. Mawra and Ameer will soon be seen in a new Pakistani drama, Agar Tum Sath Ho, which is set to premiere on February 25. The newlyweds will play the lead roles in the show alongside Zaviyar Ejaz. Agar Tum Sath Ho promises a tale of love, obsession, friendship, and much more.
When and where to watch Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's show Agar Tum Sath Ho?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani, and Zaviyar Ejaz are set to win hearts with their acting prowess in the upcoming Pakistani drama Agar Tum Sath Ho. The show will premiere on Hum TV on February 25 (Tuesday). The channel announced the drama earlier this month and released promos, giving the audience a glimpse of what to expect. Episodes of Agar Tum Sath Ho will air at 8 PM.
Official Trailer and Plot of romantic Pakistani drama Agar Tum Sath Ho
The story of Agar Tum Sath Ho focuses on the lives of Ramsha (played by Mawra Hocane), Saahir (played by Zaviyar Ejaz) and Farhaan (played by Ameer Gilani). The show revolves around love, passion, fate and obsession.
Cast and Crew of Agar Tum Sath Ho:
Agar Tum Sath Ho stars Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Zaviyar Ejaz in lead roles. Helmed by Adnan Sarwar, the Pakistani drama is bankrolled by Moomal Productions & MD Productions. The story of this upcoming romantic show is penned by Radain Shah.
After Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane's wedding, Agar Tum Sath Ho is the perfect return gift to their fans. For the uninformed, Ameer and Mawra got married on February 5, 2025, in the presence of their close friends and family.
