Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, revisit Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's ugly fight from Bigg Boss 14

And the wait is finally getting over! Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner and as the new season is set to begin, the makers are taking the viewers down memory lane by sharing iconic moments from the previous seasons of the show. From Gautam Gulati- Karishma Tanna's infamous "mujhe hurt hora hai Bigg Boss" incident to Kushal Tandon- Andy Kumar's fight, almost all the important moments from the previous seasons are shared for the ardent fans ahead of the launch of the seventeenth season of the show.

Revisit Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's ugly spat

In Bigg Boss 14, TV's two prominent ladies Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin had a roller coaster ride. The duo started off as friends but soon their friendship turned into cold war and then into full-blown rivalry. The duo was seen at multiple events, getting into heated arguments. In a clip shared by the channel, Rubina and Jasmin are seen hurling hurtful statements at each other following a heated argument. Rubina calls Jasmin an 'ugly-mouth woman'. Jasmin retorted calling Dilaik an 'ugly woman top to toe' and adding 'with a black dirty heart'.

Have a look at the video

Bigg Boss 14 controversies and winner

Jasmin Bhasin's good friend Aly Goni entered the show mid-way to support her. Their friendship took a beautiful turn and they expressed liking each other more than just friends. Jasmin's exit from the show left a void for Aly and he was seen having a breakdown of sorts while Bhasin left the house. BFFs Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik helped Aly cope up in the show without Jasmin. In the last few weeks, Jasmin re-entered the show and reunited with Aly. Rubina Dilaik lifted the winner's trophy while Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up of the show.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is set to premiere on 15th October 2023. The show is pitched as a culmination of Dil, Dimag, and Dum. The show will have different rules for different contestants while Bigg Boss can not only take sides but also favor a few contestants. The core theme of the show is said to be Couples versus Singles. Couples would enjoy luxuries while Singles will have to struggle even for basic necessities.

