Ahead of Bigg Boss 17's premiere, revisit Gautam Gulati's iconic 'mujhe hurt ho raha hai' incident

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere soon and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the show has a lot of buzz before it hits the TV screens. This year's Bigg Boss is going to be different. As per reports, the show will have a couples versus singles theme. As per the promos, host Salman Khan is seen promoting the show as being quite different from previous seasons. Promos claim that this season, rules will not be the same for every contestant while Bigg Boss will not only guide some of the contestants but will also favor them by taking sides. It has been reported that couples might get various luxuries in the house. This season will be a culmination of Dil, Dimaag and Dum and to promote the same, the makers have been revisiting various talked-about moments from the previous seasons of the show. Makers are taking the viewers down memory lane with iconic moments from the show.

Gautam Gulati's 'Mujhe hurt ho raha Hai Bigg Boss' gets highlighted

Bigg Boss 8 has been quite popular, all thanks to contestants like Gautam Gulati, Karishma Tanna, and Rishabh Sinha among others. The most loved and talked about moment of the season was when during a task Gautam lost his cool. In the task, Gautam and Karishma were playing from different teams. Karishma was supposed to compel Gautam to leave the chair while the actor had to endure everything and keep sitting on the chair. Tanna made a red chilies paste and rubbed it on Gautam's body and face. This made Gautam lose his cool. He was seen screaming at the top of his voice and saying 'Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss'. This incident became one of the most popular ones in the history of the show.

Have a look at the video

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 17

As per reports, Ankita Lokhande, Vikas Jain, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumarr are in advanced talks for the show while celebrities like Vivian Dsena and Sheezan Khan denied being a part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 is slated to premiere on 15th October 2023.

