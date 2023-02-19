Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari on pressure of being Shweta Tiwari’s daughter: 'It comes with....'

Palak Tiwari, the name that holds credit for flaunting jaw-dropping looks and making everyone drool! With evolving fashion trends, Palak has managed to be a step ahead and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos, and there is no denying it. Currently, the actress is gearing up for Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, in an interview she talked about the pressure of being Shweta Tiwari’s daughter.

During a recent media interaction, Palak opened up about her Bollywood debut and said ‘My heart was always stuck on Bollywood. I owe everything that I am and everything that my family is to television, but my heart and eyes were always at the Bollywood.’ Talking about the pressure of being Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, the actress said ‘It comes with all the pressure in the whole world. It comes with pressure that could crumble you and crush you. But I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t wither me out. On the other hand, it comes with this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude. I’m trying to focus on the positives right now.’

Palak Tiwari’s work

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' opposite Harrdy Sandhu. After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak featured in a music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. The actress also starred in Vivek Oberoi's film, 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter.' Recently the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced her upcoming project titled 'The Virgin Tree' in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh. Moreover, Palak will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.