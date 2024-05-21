The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return to the screens with its new season very soon. The list of confirmed contestants is already out, and the participants have expressed much excitement about being a part of the show. One of the personalities in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is Abhishek Kumar. Ahead of his thrilling journey, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings for the new beginnings.

Post his stint in Bigg Boss 17, there were several speculations related to Abhishek Kumar's participation in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now that the confirmation has been made, his fans are excited to see him engage in daredevil stunts.

Abhishek Kumar at Siddhivinayak Temple

On May 21, paparazzi spotted Abhishek Kumar at the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor took a moment to seek divine blessings before embarking on his thrilling adventure in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The shutterbugs captured the actor with folded hands and a heart full of gratitude. Abhishek also chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' enthusiastically and wished for a safe journey at the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

Have a look at the video:

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up in Bigg Boss 17 and rose to immense popularity. Initially, he kept his lips sealed and did not say much about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, after the confirmation, his excitement knew no bounds.

A few days back, Gashmeer Mahajani also sought blessings from Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Along with Abhishek Kumar, other celebrities who have confirmed their participation in the show are Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Aashish Mehrotra, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Adti Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, and Karan Veer Mehra, among others. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to go on air in June or July.

As of now, the location of the forthcoming season remains under wraps. However, the confirmed contestants are expected to take off and fly to the location soon.

