Ahead of Thank You For Coming's trailer release, Karan Kundrra spotted after an early flight at airport; WATCH

Karan Kundrra is indeed one of the most popular and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Karan starred in numerous daily soaps such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and more. He further expanded his career by venturing into reality TV, where he became a household name through shows like Roadies and Bigg Boss 15. Now, Karan is all set to achieve a new milestone as he will soon star in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's much-anticipated film Thank You For Coming. Ahead of the glim's trailer release, the actor was recently spotted during his outing.

Karan Kundrra gets spotted at the airport:

Early in the morning, Karan Kundrra was spotted at Mumbai airport when he returned from an unknown destination. The Thank You For Coming star looked dapper in a black T-shirt and denim and sported a messy hair look. The paparazzi spotted him while he was exiting the airport and walking towards the parking lot. On his way, Karan was seen talking to the paparazzi continuously. Interestingly, Karan's father had arrived to receive him from the airport. Before sitting in his car, he hugged his father and always waved goodbye to the paparazzi.

Watch Karan Kundrra's video here-

About Karan Kundrra's professional commitments:

Speaking about Karan's professional commitments, the actor is all set to star in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film titled Thank You For Coming, which will be directed by Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and more in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated trailer of Thank You for Coming is all set to be released on 6th September. The trailer will play with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theaters. The movie is slated to release on October 6, 2023.

Speaking about Karan's previous show, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. In this fictional show, he essayed the role of Armaan and was loved by the viewers. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also featured Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in pivotal roles.

