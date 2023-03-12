Ahead of their wedding, Dalljiet Kaur gets a romantic proposal from fiance Nikhil Patel; Watch

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Nikhil Patel on March 18. For the uninformed, Nikhil is a UK-based businessman living in Kenya. After tying the knot with Nikhil, Dalljiet will also move to Kenya with her son Jaydon. The actress is quite excited to enter the new phase of her life and has been sharing every update with her fans and followers. Today, Dalljiet Kaur took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful video of the proposal that she got from her fiance Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur's proposal video:

When the two were in Nepal, Nikhil Patel planned a surprise proposal for his ladylove Dalljiet. Nikhil also made sure to capture their precious moments. In this video shared by Dalljiet, we see Nikhil showing the ring to the camera and hiding it from Dalljiet. Later, it is seen that he suddenly proposes to Dalljiet and surprises her.

Sharing this romantic video with her fans, Dalljiet wrote, "6 days to go until the biggest day of our lives! My heart is racing, and emotions are overflowing. Today onwards, I will be giving you all a sneak peak into our journey ahead, but first…. lemme show you how it all started! Here is a glimpse of the most romantic proposal in Kathmandu, Nepal. Stunning video and emotions captured by @weddingdreamsnepal." Celebs such as Shweta Kawaatra, Shweta Tiwari, Nisha Rawal, and more have dropped amazing comments on Dalljiet's video and have congratulated the couple.

Watch the video here-

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's love tale:

Dalljiet Kaur recently announced her marriage to her UK-based fiance Nikhil Patel on social media. Nikhil and Dalljiet met at a friend's party last year in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on his toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” Speaking about their engagement, after being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal and confirmed to tie the knot in March.

About Nikhil Patel:

Speaking about Dalljiet's fiance, Nikhil Patel works in a finance company building brands and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

On the personal front, Dalljiet Kaur was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot and the couple has a son named Jaydon who lives with Dalljiet.

