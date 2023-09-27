'Aisa pyaar dene se...': Jiya Shankar addresses fans uproar; what is her referral?

Jiya Shankar is doing quite well for herself. The actress is still basking in the popularity that her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered her. She appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and impressed the audiences with her stint in the show. Her camaraderie with Abhishek Malhan became the talk of the town and they were often shipped as AbhiYa. Post the show, while she received love, she also got a few trolls and haters who often made things difficult for her. Jiya makes a point to give it back to the haters once in a while on her social media.

Jiya Shankar's cryptic tweet

Well, now Jiya took to Twitter and posted a long message. However, the reference to her post left everyone quite confused. The Ved actress wrote, "Kar diya kaand ? This time it wasn’t me I swear but the reactions I’m getting from some of them aisa pyaar dene se acha hai mat do. Baaki saaro ke liye pyaar hamesha Quality > Quantity always Aur haters tweet karo paise banao kaand ho gaya hai."

Have a look:

Jiya Shankar's journey in the industry

Jiya started off her career with Love By Chance followed by Queens Hai Hum and Meri Hanikarak Biwi. She rose to fame with Kaatelal & Sons. Post which she bagged Pishachini. Jiya also made her big screen debut with Ved alongside Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. She was lauded for her performance in the show.

Jiya in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jiya's Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey was a roller coaster ride. Initially, she grew closer to contestants like Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz, and Jad Hadid. However, with time her bond with them dried down and she got closer to Abhishek Malhan. While her first impression of wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav was not quite good, their connection became stronger with time. Jiya always had a tiff with Manisha Rani in the show and thus Rani's fans troll her post on the show.

