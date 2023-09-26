Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt share picture-perfect moments from their romantic Swiss getaway- PICS

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the television industry. They are one of those who found reel-to-real love and delighted their fans with their happily ever after. Best known for their roles in the television drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the two enjoy immense fan following. Besides their acting stint, it is their social media that always keeps them in the news. The adorable couple share relatable and funny reels on social media to entertain their followers.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s moments from Switzerland

Both actors maintain an active social media presence where they share regular snippets from their daily lives. Recently, the couple got back from enjoying a romantic getaway from one of the most romantic destinations in Europe. Any guess? It’s Switzerland! Now, as they have returned, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are busy sharing glimpses from their trip on social media. Yesterday, the actress dropped a series of photos with a lovely caption, “Love in the Air.” The first photo shows the two taking the famous rollercoaster ride. Their face shows how excited they are. The next photo shows Neil kissing Aishwarya against a picturesque backdrop of snowy mountains. It looks straight out of a movie scene and we cannot get enough of the pictures. Other photos show them doing touristy things in the country posing for the camera to capture precious moments.

Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's pictures here:

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors' pictures gave the netizens major FOMO on traveling. Users commented on how amazing the pictures were and also commended them on choosing the perfect romantic destination. It goes without saying that Switzerland is the most preferred honeymoon destination. Her hubby Neil Bhatt dropped red heart emojis on the pictures.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Nyrraa Banerji asked her if she had returned. Her comment reads, "Tu wapas kab arihai bro? (When are you coming back?)" She didn't know that the actress had already returned, as Aishwarya replied, "Arey main Agayi hoon been. (I have returned, sister)"

Check out Nyrraa Banerji's comment here

ALSO READ: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma groove to Amchya Papani Ganpati Anala: Watch