Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's adorable video from Thailand trip is all about love and romance; Watch

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, two talented actors in the entertainment industry, have garnered a massive fan following with their remarkable performances on screen. The couple's offscreen-romance bond only adds to the charm, making them a beloved couple among fans. The much-loved couple jetted off to Thailand a few days back and are enjoying their time by the sea. Recently, the duo delighted their followers by sharing an adorable video from the trip, which exuded love and romance, leaving fans swooning.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's video

Aishwarya and Neil have been dropping many photos and videos from their trip that would make anybody jealous. The photos prove that the pair is having a great time in Thailand. Today, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a video that reflects the bond she shares with hubby, Neil Bhatt. The video is taken while they were enjoying their time on a cruise. The caption for the photo reads, "तेरे मेरे इश्क़ का इक शायराना दौर सा … था नहीं है …" Aishwarya also kisses Neil's cheeks, and expresses her excitement at the end of the video. The background song is a romantic number, Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka, sung by Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Kausar Munir.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Neil's video here:

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the video, netizens wrote how adorable the couple looked together. One user commented, "Best jodi." Another wrote, "So good to see you together after so long, best couple!"

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma recently returned from South Africa after shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The other contestants of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, and Dino James.

