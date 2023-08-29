Aishwarya Sharma brought THIS for Neil Bhatt from South Africa; Any Guesses?

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 who is showing the endurance of her physical and mental strength with the daredevil stunts. The actress was among the list of contestants who flew to South Africa for the shooting of the show. While they had a great time bonding with each other, they also had to fight their fears to perform the stunts. The actress, who shares an active social media presence took to social media today to share the gift she brought back from South Africa for her husband, Neil Bhatt.

Aishwarya Sharma’s gift for Neil Bhatt

This morning, the former Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen lying on the bed. She shows a lion soft toy and says, ”You know what mein apne husband ke liye kya lai hu? (laughs and plays with the lion) I call him my lion.” Then she handed over the soft toy to Neil Bhatt who was sitting next to her and laughing. Further, the actress went on to show another soft toy, a leopard. As she shows the soft toy to the camera, she says, “A leopard because I love leopard print outfits.” Then she asks her hubby if he likes it, and he says, “Yeah, very much.”

Here are a few stills from the video that Aishwarya Sharma shared:

Neil Bhatt reshared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, “I love it.” For the unversed, Aishwarya calls her husband 'lion'. There are many posts on social media where he referred to him as his lion. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently returned from a luxurious trip to the Maldives. The couple had the time of their lives at the tropical paradise. Check out their social media accounts to see a slice of their travel.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shett hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's most recent contestant to get evicted is Anjum Fakih. She was earlier eliminated but had returned as a wild card entrant, but got evicted again in one of the recent episodes. The evicted contestants of the show are Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh reconnects to her long-forgotten passion after 15 year break; Can you guess what it is?