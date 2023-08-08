Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt to Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya; Couples who found love on TV sets

They say you can find love anywhere. Finding love in the workplace is not a new thing. Speaking of tellyland, currently, actors Neil Bhattand Aishwarya Sharmawho are chilling in the Maldives are known as the most popular couple who found love on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. Well, they are not the only ones. In the past, there have been many actors who started dating while working on a show. So here we bring you 5 popular telly couples who found love on the sets of their show.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Iraniand Mohit Sehgal are one of the most popular couples in telly land. The two first met on the sets of the show Miley Jab Hum Tum where they were paired up opposite each other. However, the reel romance turned into real romance as the two began dating. After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2016. They participated in and reached the final round of the reality show Nach Baliye Season 8.

Hiten Tejwani- Gauri Pradhan

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan first met on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. As fans fell in love with their chemistry despite them playing the supporting characters, the producers ended up casting them in another show Kutumb. Soon they got married in 2004 and are proud parents to twin daughters Nevaan and Katya.

Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad Kelkar found his love in co-star Keerti Gaekwad on the sets of the show Sindoor Tere Naam Ka. They tied the knot in 2005 and the following year they also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. They have a daughter named Kesha.

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubeyand Sargun Mehta first met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh. They soon began dating and Ravi ended up proposing to Sargun for marriage during their stint on the reality show Nach Baliye Season 6. In 2013, they got married in a grand ceremony.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

We saved the best for the last. Diyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met on the sets of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Although they were not paired opposite each other, they found themselves falling for each other and their big fat wedding took place in 2016. They even participated in Nach Baliye Season 8 emerging as the winners.

