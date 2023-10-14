Aishwarya Sharma to Shweta Tiwari: Celebrity-inspired festive fashion for Durga Puja

With Durga Puja just a week away, the festive fervour is in the air. The shopping malls are filled with shoppers eager to find the perfect ethnic ensemble for this grand celebration. If you are one of those who have not yet decided on your Durga Puja look and are pondering over the perfect look, fret not, for we've compiled a selection of celebrity-inspired festive fashion lookbool. These outfits will help you shine during this auspicious time. From Aishwarya Sharma to Shweta Tiwari, these celebrity looks have got you covered for the upcoming festival.

Aishwarya Sharma's yellow delight for Shasti

Let's start with a simple and elegant look, perfect for the daytime on Shashti or Saptami. Aishwarya Sharma looked graceful in a pristine white suit with a V-neck. Her kurti is adorned with unique floral motifs in shades of red and green. Complementing her kurti, she opted for simple white straight pants and a matching dupatta featuring the same motifs. Aishwarya's simplicity is key to this outfit, making it ideal for a laid-back pandal hopping in the neighbourhood.

Ishita Dutta's festive radiance in magenta

For a look that screams festivite from every seam, take a cue from new mom Ishita Dutta. She donned a pink V-neck anarkali-style kurti with pleats gathered around the waist, adding character to her ensemble. The vibrant pink kurti featured an embroidered neckline and was accompanied by a light pink dupatta. To complete her radiant look, Ishita adorned her hair with gajra and sported heavy jhumkas. This outfit is a true celebration of colours and style.

Munmun Dutta's simplicity in blue chiffon

Munmun Dutta's choice of a simple blue chiffon saree is perfect for those who prefer an understated look during the festive season. This pastel-shade saree exudes a Bollywood vibe and offers multiple styling options. Emulate Munmun and accessorize with a stack of bangles in matching colours. This effortless look is a delightful blend of tradition and grace.

Tina Dutta's chic co-ord set

For those looking to step away from traditional sarees and suits, Tina Dutta's co-ord set is a game-changer. The ensemble consists of an embellished bralette paired with a vibrant green long jacket and straight pants. This chic yet festive outfit allows you to move comfortably while pandal hopping. And, if the weather heats up, you can simply remove the jacket while retaining your stylish appearance.

Rupali Ganguly's elegance in suit

Rupali Ganguly's light pink suit is an exquisite choice that can transition seamlessly from day to night. The silver designs on her pants, suit, and dupatta add a touch of glamour. Given the innate beauty of this outfit, it's wise to maintain a balance with light makeup and simple earrings. Rupali's look is a testament to how simplicity can be breathtaking.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari's chikankari kurti

Shweta Tiwari's yellow chikankari kurti is an excellent choice for Ashtami morning when you offer anjali or visit the mandap during the day. This comfortable and gorgeous look can be elevated with heavy earrings and attention to accessories. The vibrant yellow hue radiates positive energy and adds a touch of elegance to your puja experience. Also, cotton kurti ensures you stay comfortable even under the sun.

Mouni Roy's regal elegance

Saving the best for last, we present Mouni Roy's magenta saree, an ideal choice for the final day, Dashami. She completed her regal look with golden jewellery, exuding a truly traditional charm. Get the Naagin actress' look by opting for a Banarasi silk saree and embracing full traditional attire with gold jewellery. This look ensures you leave a lasting impression on the grand finale of Durga Puja.

As the countdown to Durga Puja begins, you now have a plethora of celebrity-inspired looks to choose from, ranging from simple elegance to regal grandeur. Don't forget to pay attention to the details, accessories, and makeup that complement your chosen outfit. With these fashion inspirations, you're all set to make this year's celebration a memorable one, blending tradition with your own unique style. Enjoy the festivities and make the most of this auspicious time!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Madhurima Tuli beating Vishal Aditya Singh to Sara Khan-Ali Merchant's wedding; 5 WTF moments