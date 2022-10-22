Akanksha Puri claims she is 'just friends' with Mika Singh after winning Swayamvar; Take a look at their bond
Akanksha Puri opens up on her bond with Mika Singh after winning Swayamvar.
Akanksha Puri is a popular name in the TV industry. The actress came into the limelight when she entered the reality show Swayamvar- Mike Di Vohti. Singer Mika Singh had his swayamvar, where several girls came to become his bride. Akanksha had made a wildcard entry and ultimately, she stole the heart of the singing star. The duo also exchanged garlands on the stage. But it’s been more than three months since the show, and there has been no news about their marriage, which made the fans confused about their relationship status.
Akanksha Puri on being friends with Mika Singh
In the recent interaction with Etimes, Akanksha shared, “We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple.” On being asked why they did the show if they did not want to take their friendship any further, she said the swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so they decided on each other as they have known each other for almost a decade. She added, “We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were.”
On not indulging in PDA
Akanksha shared that she and Mika are very protective of each other and respect each other. They both individually have had bitter experiences in life, so they are going slow. They don’t hold hands or indulge in any PDA because they know where they stand. She added that presently busy with work and understand each other’s professional commitments.
Akanksha Puri bond with Mika Singh
Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have been friends for more than 10 years and they have been with each through thick and thin in their lives. The duo is often seen partying together. They often share pictures with each other on social media, where they are seen having a great time.
Rumours of Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh's affair
Some years back the rumours were abuzz about Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh dating when Akanksha Puri shared a video in which she was seen at a pooja in Mika’s house. It was written blessed on the video, which made fans think that they are together. But Akanksha later cleared the air and shared that they were just friends.
Mika Singh’s Swayamvar
Bollywood star singer Mika Singh was seen in the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, where Mike had the chance to meet the woman of his dreams and marry her. Numerous girls participated in the show.
Akanksha Puri’s wildcard entry
Akanksha Puri had taken a wildcard entry in the show and shared on the show that she had feelings for him. As they had known each other for years, the bond between the two was immediate. As the show progressed their chemistry became stronger. In the finale episode, Mika Singh exchanged garlands with Akanksha Puri. The duo was also spotted on a dinner date a few days later.
ALSO READ: Akanksha Puri on marriage plans with Mika Singh: Why can’t I romance and enjoy the dating phase?