Akanksha Puri claims she is 'just friends' with Mika Singh after winning Swayamvar; Take a look at their bond

Akanksha Puri is a popular name in the TV industry. The actress came into the limelight when she entered the reality show Swayamvar- Mike Di Vohti . Singer Mika Singh had his swayamvar, where several girls came to become his bride. Akanksha had made a wildcard entry and ultimately, she stole the heart of the singing star. The duo also exchanged garlands on the stage. But it’s been more than three months since the show, and there has been no news about their marriage, which made the fans confused about their relationship status.

In the recent interaction with Etimes, Akanksha shared, “We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple.” On being asked why they did the show if they did not want to take their friendship any further, she said the swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so they decided on each other as they have known each other for almost a decade. She added, “We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were.”

On not indulging in PDA

Akanksha shared that she and Mika are very protective of each other and respect each other. They both individually have had bitter experiences in life, so they are going slow. They don’t hold hands or indulge in any PDA because they know where they stand. She added that presently busy with work and understand each other’s professional commitments.

Akanksha Puri bond with Mika Singh

Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh have been friends for more than 10 years and they have been with each through thick and thin in their lives. The duo is often seen partying together. They often share pictures with each other on social media, where they are seen having a great time.

