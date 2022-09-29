Akhiyan Song OUT: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes deal with heartbreak in the music video
Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes's music video titled 'Akhiyan' releases.
Karan Kundrra is among the popular stars in the showbiz world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, hosted reality shows, and featured in several music videos. The actor recently announced his collaboration with popular actress Erica Fernandes on his social media. The two have joined hands for a music video titled 'Akhiyan'. They had shared a poster on their social media handle, and since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the song's release.
Today, on September 29, Karan and Erica's music video is released, and the two have shared a small teaser of the song on their respective social media handle. Sharing this teaser of Akhiyan, Karan captioned, "Finally it’s yours “Akhiyan” is out now on YouTube and all audio platforms. Shower your love and blessings on this one." Fans have flooded Karan's comment section and have praised his and Erica's acting chops.
Erica too shared the same teaser of Akhiyan on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Finally it’s yours “Akhiyan” is out now on YouTube and all audio platforms."
About Akhiyan:
The melodious voice to Akhiyan is provided by Shekhar Khanjio and music is given by Avvy Sra. Featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes the lyrics of this song are penned by Jaani. The song is out on YouTube and all audio platforms
On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. On the other hand, Erica entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost.
