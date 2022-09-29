Akhiyan Song OUT: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes deal with heartbreak in the music video

Karan Kundrra is among the popular stars in the showbiz world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, hosted reality shows, and featured in several music videos. The actor recently announced his collaboration with popular actress Erica Fernandes on his social media. The two have joined hands for a music video titled 'Akhiyan'. They had shared a poster on their social media handle, and since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the song's release.

Today, on September 29, Karan and Erica's music video is released, and the two have shared a small teaser of the song on their respective social media handle. Sharing this teaser of Akhiyan, Karan captioned, "Finally it’s yours “Akhiyan” is out now on YouTube and all audio platforms. Shower your love and blessings on this one." Fans have flooded Karan's comment section and have praised his and Erica's acting chops.