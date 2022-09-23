Akhiyan Song Poster OUT: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes share first look of their upcoming track

Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the TV world and the actor has been a part of numerous shows. He gained even more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Now Karan is all set to treat his fans by starring in a music video wit Erica Fernandes. The actress has been socially connected with her fans for a long time now and dropped the first look of her upcoming music video with Karan.

Today, Erica Fernandes shared the poster of their upcoming music video titled 'Akhiyan' on her Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, Erica wrote, "Finally, the wait is over...Akhiyan Coming out soon." As Erica and Karan enjoy a massive fan following, their fans are going gaga after seeing the first look of their favorite stars' upcoming song. Many have flooded Erica's comment section and have expressed their excitement about their new song.