Akhiyan Song Poster OUT: Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes share first look of their upcoming track
Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes join hands for a new music video, 'Akhiyan'.
Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the TV world and the actor has been a part of numerous shows. He gained even more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Now Karan is all set to treat his fans by starring in a music video wit Erica Fernandes. The actress has been socially connected with her fans for a long time now and dropped the first look of her upcoming music video with Karan.
Today, Erica Fernandes shared the poster of their upcoming music video titled 'Akhiyan' on her Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, Erica wrote, "Finally, the wait is over...Akhiyan Coming out soon." As Erica and Karan enjoy a massive fan following, their fans are going gaga after seeing the first look of their favorite stars' upcoming song. Many have flooded Erica's comment section and have expressed their excitement about their new song.
About Akhiyan:
The melodious voice to Akhiyan is provided by Shekhar Khanjio and music is given by Avvy Sra. Featuring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes the lyrics of this song are penned by Jaani. More details on this song are still awaited.
On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. On the other hand, Erica entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost.
