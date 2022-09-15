Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon and others pen birthday wishes for Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi; PICS

Shiny Doshi is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. At present, the actress features in the popular daily soap Pandya Store and receives immense love for her character. Shiny has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Today, Shiny celebrates her birthday and on this occasion, the Pandya Store actress has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from her fans and friends. Shiny's co-star and friend Akshay Kharodia dropped some amazing photos with the actress and captioned, "Aap meri bhabhi jaan ho Happy birthday @shinydoshi15 #godbless." Shiny too commented on Akshay's post and wrote, "Thank you my chutka."

Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon, who essays the role of Shiva in the show also wished Shiny on her birthday. Kanwar took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with her and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shiny, stay blessed!! Lots of Love."

Shiny's dearest friend and actress Vinny Arora also shared a picture with her on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday hottie."