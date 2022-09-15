Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon and others pen birthday wishes for Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi; PICS
Shiny Doshi plays the lead actress in the popular daily soap Pandya Store.
Shiny Doshi is amongst the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous shows. At present, the actress features in the popular daily soap Pandya Store and receives immense love for her character. Shiny has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.
Today, Shiny celebrates her birthday and on this occasion, the Pandya Store actress has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from her fans and friends. Shiny's co-star and friend Akshay Kharodia dropped some amazing photos with the actress and captioned, "Aap meri bhabhi jaan ho Happy birthday @shinydoshi15 #godbless." Shiny too commented on Akshay's post and wrote, "Thank you my chutka."
Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon, who essays the role of Shiva in the show also wished Shiny on her birthday. Kanwar took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with her and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shiny, stay blessed!! Lots of Love."
Shiny's dearest friend and actress Vinny Arora also shared a picture with her on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday hottie."
On the personal front, Shiny Doshi got married to her long-term boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on 15th July. The Haldi and mehndi ceremonies were held on 14th July. The actress had a wedding ceremony at her fiancé’s home. The couple had been dating for a long time and their wedding ceremony was a small affair. The wedding was attended by only 25 people, which included their family members and close friends.
On the professional front, Shiny was a part of popular shows such as Saraswatichandra, Sarojini, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Jamai Raja, Laal Ishq Khushi, and Dil Hi Toh Hai.
About Pandya Store:
Along with Shiny, Pandya Store stars some of the most talented actors such as Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Kruttika Desai essaying the lead roles. Pandya Store is about a middle-class family residing in Somnath, and the story revolves around the hardships of the Pandya family members and how they overcome the problems with their unity. Pandya Store premiered on 25 January 2021.
