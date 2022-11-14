Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Demise: Wife Alesia Raut, daughter Diza post tributes and it will make you cry

The untimely demise of Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi, the popular TV actor who is also known as Anand Surryavanshi left both the television industry and audiences, in a deep shock. The 46-year-old actor, who is best known for his portrayal of negative and supporting roles in many popular television shows, reportedly suffered a heart attack when he was working out at the gym on November 11. Siddhaaant is survived by his wife Alecia Raut, and children Diza and Mark. Alecia Raut pens a eulogy for Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi

Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi's wife Alecia Raut took to her official Instagram handle and penned a eulogy for her late husband. "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @siddhaanth. 24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now)," wrote the model in her heartbreaking post. "You were the only man who held my hand without fear and was ready to always stand for me. I became a baby with you. Always craving your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, and caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, and Diza by all. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy n peaceful place.

Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love," reads Alecia's eulogy. Check out Alecia Raut's Instagram post:

Diza's emotional note for her father Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Diza took to her official Instagram handle and penned an emotional note, remembering her dear father. "There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I’ll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying “meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli”. U have given me so many nicknames that used to embarrass me but right now, I’d want nothing more than to hear u call me them agn," wrote Diza in her post. Check out Diza Suryavanshi's post: