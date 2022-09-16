Ali Asgar opens up about exiting Comedy Nights with Kapil; Says 'My difference was regarding...'

Ali Asgar is among the well-known personalities in the showbiz industry and has been entertaining audiences for a long time now. Ali played the amazing role of 'Pushpa Nani' on The Kapil Sharma Show, and his character received a positive response from the audience. However, Ali's sudden exit from the show shocked the audience. Recently, Ali opened up on whether he has plans to reunite with Kapil Sharma or not and also spoke about the reason for exiting the show.

In a conversation with News 18, when Ali was asked whether he is open to reuniting with Kapil Sharma, the actor revealed that he never thought that he would not be a part of the show. He continued and told that he can't tell if he will reunite with Kapil or not as it all depends on the situation. Speaking of their parting, Ali added, “Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quiting the show), there has been no communication. He further shared that there was a miscommunication as they missed each other's call sometimes or somewhere they were not able to meet so he said that it is difficult to say if they would reunite or not.