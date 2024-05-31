Kapil Sharma is currently making huge waves with his new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, his previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was equally successful. It featured talented comedians like Bharti Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Ali Asgar, Krushna Abhishek, and many others.

However, the absence of a few artists on Kapil's new show was significantly felt by the audience. Well, most recently, Ali Asgar opened up about the audience missing the Kapil Sharma Show team. In a recent interaction with a media portal, the comedian also revealed if he watched The Great Indian Kapil Show. So, let us dive into the details.

Ali Asgar on possibility of rejoining the TKSS team

While talking to Etimes, Ali was asked if the audience would have his reunion with Kapil Sharma and the team. To this, he replied that it is the audience's love that they express their wish to see him back on the show. Extending gratitude to the Almighty, the comedian said that he feels extremely grateful that the audience liked his work.

Further, Ali Asgar stated that he is thankful to Kapil Sharma that he (Ali) was a part of such a show, of which he is not a part right now but still receives much love. Lastly, the Trideviyaan actor commented that he is unaware of the future and asserted that he is busy with his Chaddi Buddy show.

Ali Asgar did not watch The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Further, in the conversation, Ali Asgar revealed whether he watches The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian said that he had not been able to watch the show because of running busy traveling and working on a few projects. He mentioned shooting in villages and struggling to have a proper network at such places.

Ali went on to add that later, his daughter's admission kept him busy. He remarked, "Next month, I’m going on a long tour, and I won’t be there. So I’ve been busy with all these because of which I couldn’t watch the show."

For the unversed, Ali Asgar was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and appeared as characters like Dadi and Nani. The comedian will be next seen hosting a chat show, Chuddy Buddy, with Baktiyar Irani.

