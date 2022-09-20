Ali Asgar says he was sceptical about playing Daadi because of THIS reason

While narrating about his work front, Asgar got teary-eyed and said his children are getting mocked for playing female characters on-screen. He also mentioned that once his son asked him if he did not know anything else to do.

Ali Asgar , who is known for playing comical roles like Daadi and Basanti on the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, has broken his silence on how he feels about his character and highlighted how his family, especially kids react to it. The comedian, who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 , got eliminated from the show recently. After getting eliminated, here is what Asgar has to say about his career so far.

Speaking exclusively with ETimes on Monday, the popular comedian said, “My kids used to get teased in school as I played female characters. I was sceptical about playing Daadi also as my kids were young at that time. They were in 4 or 5th standard. They used to get mocked as I played Basanti's role, they would get 'Arre iska baap basanti hai', iski do do maa hai'. Once, on a Saturday, we were having dinner with the entire family, my show was playing on Television and there was an announcement that I will come as a bahu. My son just got up and asked me Aap ko aur kuch aata nahi hai?.”

Gathering courage while being emotional at the same time, Asgar added, “He shared with me, that you don't know I get mocked in my school because you play only female characters. I just ignored everything. In Sunday's episode, I was again dressed as a female, he just walked off from the dinner table.”

Recalling his decision to not portray female characters on-screen anymore, Asgar said that he was jobless for the last nine months as he was getting offers to play only female characters. He also mentioned about people trolling him and calling him “namard” for the same.

Asgar further told ETimes, “I am an actor. I just play these roles and it's not like I haven't played any other roles. But when I started doing comedy, I got slotted and I just couldn't come out of these female clothes. I get trolled a lot, they write nasty stuff. They call me 'na-mard', mard ban besharam, ye woh, I just ignore them.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is a dance reality show hosted by actor Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. It is aired on Colors TV every weekend.

