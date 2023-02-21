Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul: Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan on the show; Remembers Tunisha Sharma

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul lead actress Tunisha Sharma (20) died by committing suicide on the sets of her show on December 24. Post this, the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul team shifted to a temporary location to continue the shoot as their original set was locked for investigation. Recently, the team has begun shooting for the show on the original set, and a new season is launched titled 'Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha'. Now, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have stepped in the shoes of Sheezan Khan and late actor Tunisha Sharma to play the leads on the show. Abhishek Nigam remembers Tunisha Sharma

Talking about replacing Sheezan Khan, Abhishek said ‘I have been given a new identity, attributes, and goals. We cannot completely disconnect from the story.’ When asked about the mood on the sets, the actor said that the ‘loss is mutual for everyone.’ ‘It is not like I have not known her. We remember her in our hearts, but try to keep a positive mindset on the set. As far as I can tell, the atmosphere on the set is positive. The cast and crew are working hard because it helps to keep at it’, he said.

Abhishek Nigam’s work Talking about the professional front, Abhishek Nigam has been a part of several shows such as Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar, Hero-Gayab Mode On, and more. He also starred in a Bollywood film titled Panipat. Along with this Abhishek also featured in several hit music videos such as Dil Kahe, Tere hi Ghar ke, and more. Besides being an actor, he is also a YouTuber, social media influencer, dancer, and entrepreneur. He is very well-known in the industry for his looks and acting skills. Moreover, Abhishek also enjoys a massive social media following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts.

