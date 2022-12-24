Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide at 20

In a shocking incident, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma has died by suicide. She was 20 years old. She was known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more TV shows. As per the reports, the actress hanged herself in the makeup room of the lead actor Sheezan Khan of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was rushed to the hospital immediately. Sheehan Khan is seen in the lead role and also Sayantani Ghosh as Sim Sim.

Details

Just hours before the incident, Tunisha had shared a video of herself getting her makeup done from the sets. We can see her getting makeup done for a bruise on her hand and looked fine. She is even seen having fun. Her sudden death news has left everyone shocked. However, the details are still not shared. Telly Chakkar reported that Tunisha was romantically involved with her co-actor and lead of the show Sheezan Mohammed Khan. She was disturbed due to some issues in her relationship.

About Tunisha Sharma:

She started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah. The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.