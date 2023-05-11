Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha starring Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama to wrap up on THIS date

Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha, a fantasy show, starring Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama, is a popular show and has a dedicated number of viewers. Abhishek essays Ali Baba whereas Manul Chudasama essays Shehzaadi Mariam. The on-screen chemistry of Ali Baba and Shehzaadi Mariam was loved by the audience. Now according to reports, Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha is all set to bid adieu to the fans. Yes, you read it right!

Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha to go off air:

According to an ETimes TV report, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama's show Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha will soon go off the air. It is said that Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s upcoming show titled Vanshaj, starring Anjali Tatrari and Mahir Pandhi will replace the fantasy show. A source close to the development told the publication that the shoot of Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha will end by the end of this month, and the show will wrap up by June 10.

About Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha:

Earlier, the show was titled Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 1, which aired from 22 August 2022 to 14 January 2023. Previously, it starred Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma in lead roles. However, after Tunisha passed away on 24 December 2022, Manul Chudasama stepped in to essay the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. On the other hand, Abhishek Nigam was roped in to play the male lead, Ali Baba. Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha was then launched as the new season of the show.

About Tunisha Sharma's case:

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma broke many hearts as she left for her heavenly abode. The 20-year-old actress committed suicide on the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Sheezan Khan's makeup room. Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Fever And Brain Multispeciality Hospital (Naigaon East) and was declared dead at 4:20 pm and an ECG confirmed her death.

Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, had filed a report against Sheezan Khan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. However, after spending almost two months behind bars, the actor was released on bail by the Vasai court in Maharashtra on March 4. Sheezan will now be seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

