Alia Bhatt-Celesti Bairagey to Gautam Singh Vig-Hrithik Roshan: TV actors who look exactly like B-town celebs

Indian films and movies have always fed the idea of the most popular doppelganger concept and have achieved success in it. From Bollywood film Judwaa to the popular daily soap Naagin 6, the television industry and the Bollywood industry have used the concept of an identical twin to keep the audience glued to their movies, and it has always done wonders. It is often said that we have seven people on earth who look similar. However, finding one's doppelganger in this wide world is challenging. But we have some lookalikes from the entertainment industry. We bring you television celebrities who are replicas of Bollywood celebrities.

Celesti Bairagey

Celesti Bairagey, a social media star and now TV actress who is a part of the popular show Rajjo, has been often called Alia Bhatt's doppelganger. Celesti rose to fame after her video went viral on social media and people found her smile and facial expressions matching to Alia Bhatt. Post this viral video, success kissed her feet, and the actress bagged the Television show and is winning the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess.

Vidisha Srivastava

Vidisha Srivastava is a popular personality in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress made her debut with Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and essayed Roshini in this daily soap. She is often compared to Bollywood actress Yami Gautam owing to her good looks and pretty smile. Fans often praise her beauty and call her Yami.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi, a popular actress in the television industry, enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the actress has been a part of numerous shows and has won the hearts of audiences with her acting prowess. She also has a massive fan following on her respective social media handles. Asha was a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Pavitra Rishta. The diva is often compared to talented actress Sayani Gupta. Asha and Sayani have similar facial features and now their short hairstyle also matches. Thus they are often compared to each other by fans.

Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee is a well-known actress in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her good looks. Krishna starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and essayed the role of Aliya in the show. Krishna looks a lot like Bollywood diva Mouni Roy and fans often say that both actresses have similar features. Their facial cut and smile are similar and fans often praise these beauties.

Gautam Singh Vig

Gautam Singh Vig, the handsome hunk, is now a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gautam starred in numerous shows and has swooned many heart with his good looks. Gautam's eye colour, personality, and looks make him look exactly like Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. He has been often compared to the star, and fans hail his good looks and charming personality.

Mishkat Verma