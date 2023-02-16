Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul found a new Princess Mariam, Manul Chudasama to step into the shoes of Tunisha Sharma

After the demise of the lead actress Tunisha Sharma who played the role of Princess Mariam in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the show makers are back with a new season of the show titled, 'Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha'. Earlier, they were looking for new leads and confirmed that Abhishek Nigam will play the male lead who was previously played by Sheezan Khan. Now it is confirmed Manul Chudasama will play the role of Princess Mariam replacing Tunisha Sharma.

The original set for the show was seized by the police for investigation and the show was temporarily shifted to a new set after the incident. But, things are back to normal as the team has come back to the original set and started the shoot. Manul Chudasama, who has already stepped into the shoes of Princess Mariam said that it is a surreal feeling to be a part of the show and she is grateful to the showmakers for choosing her. On being asked about the responsibility of playing the lead in this show, she shared, “This is my fourth show as a lead so there isn't any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting.”