Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul found a new Princess Mariam, Manul Chudasama to step into the shoes of Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma who previously played the role of Princess Mariam in the TV show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul will be replaced by Manul Chudasama.
After the demise of the lead actress Tunisha Sharma who played the role of Princess Mariam in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the show makers are back with a new season of the show titled, 'Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha'. Earlier, they were looking for new leads and confirmed that Abhishek Nigam will play the male lead who was previously played by Sheezan Khan. Now it is confirmed Manul Chudasama will play the role of Princess Mariam replacing Tunisha Sharma.
The original set for the show was seized by the police for investigation and the show was temporarily shifted to a new set after the incident. But, things are back to normal as the team has come back to the original set and started the shoot. Manul Chudasama, who has already stepped into the shoes of Princess Mariam said that it is a surreal feeling to be a part of the show and she is grateful to the showmakers for choosing her. On being asked about the responsibility of playing the lead in this show, she shared, “This is my fourth show as a lead so there isn't any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting.”
Manul on replacing Tunisha Sharma
Tunisha Sharma was excellent in the role of Princess Mariam. Her chemistry with the male lead played by Sheezan was widely appreciated. So, Manul believes she is not ready to replace her character in the show. She shared, “'Replacing' wouldn't be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha's place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character and shower us with the same love that they did before.”
Manul Chudasama’s career
On the professional front, Manul Chudasama made her acting debut by playing the lead role in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan on Star Bharat. She was last seen in the TV show 'Brij Ke Gopal' as Radha with Paras Arora. Although the show soon wrapped up due to low ratings, the actor became quite popular for her role.
ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash raises the temperature in her new look; Says 'only thing you can take from me is....'
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more