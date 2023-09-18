All good in the hood for Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer? Actor tags best friend in throwback Imlie post

Imlie needs no introduction. The show won million of hearts and still continue to do so. It started off with actors Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani as leads while actor Fahmaan Khan entered mid-way as Gashmeer decided to quit the show. With no time, Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry became the talk of the town and they became the crowds' favorite. The duo played the roles of Imlie and Aryan in the show. Fans shipped them with hashtags #AryLie and #SuMaan. Apart from Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's phenomenal performance on-screen, their offscreen camaraderie was also quite talked about. So much so that, on several occasions, the duo were linked, however, they maintained the 'just friends' stance.

Fahmaan tags Sumbul in a throwback scene from Imlie

While there were speculations that Sumbul and Fahmaan are no longer cordial, Fahmaan took to Instagram and shared a funny scene from their show Imlie and also tagged Sumbul. Of late, there wasn't any social media presence of #SuMaan (Sumbul and Fahmaan) together and this does look like a sign that things are better between the two.

Have a look at Fahmaan's post tagging Sumbul

Fahmaan and Sumbul: what went wrong

As per Fahmaan, it all started post Sumbul got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Fahmaan mentioned that Sumbul started to ignore him when her close ones told her about Fahmaan not promoting her amidst her stay in the controversial reality show. Fahmaan was reportedly hurt when the Touqeer family didn't answer or return his calls on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Sumbul stepped out of a music video opposite Fahmaan which also caused trouble in their friendship.

Sumbul and Fahmaan's upcoming projects

Post Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul featured in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull and a music video alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. She is now all set for the launch of her new show Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon while Fahmaan Khan's show Dharampatni recently wrapped up.

