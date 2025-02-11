All Indian Cine Workers Association BOYCOTTS Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark, demands absolute ban

After NHRC, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has decided to take strict action against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and his show India’s Got Latent. The controversy erupted after Ranveer's vulgar remark about parents’ 's*x' received massive backlash from many. Considering the content being showcased on India’s Got Latent and Ranveer aka BeerBiceps' comment, the AICWA has now called for a boycott of Samay Raina's show.

AICWA shared a statement on their official Twitter (now X) account, condemning the viral episode. The association has demanded to take down the episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's comment and also demanded a complete ban on India's Got Latent. The statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent,” hosted by Samay Raina."

Further, the official statement by AICWA read, "In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who participated in the show, unleashed abhorrent and vile statements that are deeply disrespectful to our societal and family values. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

All Indian Cine Workers Association claimed that it will never support "despicable shows". It then declared that they are officially boycotting India's Got Latent. "We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Henceforth, these individuals will receive no support from the Indian film industry," the statement read.

Advertisement

AICWA further listed down their demands, calling for an immediate and absolute ban on India's Got Latent citing that the show must be terminated without delay to prevent further dissemination. The association also urged the Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to initiate stringent action against the creators and participants of the show.

The statement also read, "AICWA firmly declares that there is zero tolerance for unethical and disgraceful content within the Indian film industry."

On February 10, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also responded to the backlash and mentioned that action would be taken against Ranveer Allahbadia.