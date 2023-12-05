‘All set to get back and going’; Disha Parmar kickstarts post-natal workout; Check out her Day 1 PIC

New mom Disha Parmar is getting back on fitness after giving birth to her baby girl in September this year. The actress who is quite active on social media shared a post informing her fans that she is beginning her post-natal workout today. It’s been only 3 months that the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress gave birth to her baby girl, Navya.

Disha Parmar starts post-natal workout

Wearing a tank top and tights, Disha Parmar posed with her trainer in the post she shared today evening. The caption for the post reads, “All set to get back & going. Day 1 of post-natal workout.” The actress looked excited and it’s evident that she cannot wait to get back on her fitness journey.

Check out Disha Parmar’s post here:

Disha Parmar resumes work post-delivery

Last month, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress took to her Instagram story to announce that she resumed work post-pregnancy. In the post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a short black dress and captioned it, "1st day of work postpartum."

The new mom returned to work in just 7 weeks of delivery. Her fans and colleagues shower love and support to her. She is doing a fabulous job balancing the role of a new mother as well as her projects.

Advertisement

Disha continues to treat the netizens with glimpses of her moments spent with her little one. Dad Rahul Vaidya also makes the most of his time with her family when he is not away for concerts. Recently, the family along with Rahul’s parents went to Rajasthan for a few days to attend a wedding.

The actress has always stayed fit and even during pregnancy, she practised yoga and light exercises. She often took to social media to post glimpses of her workout sessions.

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, daughter Navya on September 20. They have not revealed the face of their baby girl yet.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar captures Shoaib Ibrahim's precious moments with son Ruhaan that are too cute to miss; Watch