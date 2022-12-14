All that shimmers is- Shehnaaz Gill; VIDEO
Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in the gorgeous brown and golden sharara set as she gets ready for an event.
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the telly industry. The actress came to the limelight with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she was one of the contestants. She became an audience favourite for the season for her adorable looks and innocent personality. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and people love her way of talking. She often creates trends with her fashionable looks.
The actress was recently spotted in a choco brown earthy sharara set with a golden shimmery and strappy kurta. She paired the look with a brown net dupatta, having golden borders. Shehnaaz has sported a beautiful hairstyle with side braids. She had also worn Kundan work earrings and a designer bangle. The makeup is very subtle yet impressive with a natural tone. She has the perfect look for attending a wedding or a party.
See video here-
Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi singer and actress, who became a household name with her entry in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. Post the show, she worked in some music videos and she was part of the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has several projects lined up for the next year. She will be seen in 2-3 movies and she is also part of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The adorable actress is presently hosting a funfilled chat show, where she is seen interviewing contestants in her naturally sweet style. Till now Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others have come to her show. Vicky Kaushal was recently seen on her show.
