All that shimmers is- Shehnaaz Gill; VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the telly industry. The actress came to the limelight with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she was one of the contestants. She became an audience favourite for the season for her adorable looks and innocent personality. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and people love her way of talking. She often creates trends with her fashionable looks.

The actress was recently spotted in a choco brown earthy sharara set with a golden shimmery and strappy kurta. She paired the look with a brown net dupatta, having golden borders. Shehnaaz has sported a beautiful hairstyle with side braids. She had also worn Kundan work earrings and a designer bangle. The makeup is very subtle yet impressive with a natural tone. She has the perfect look for attending a wedding or a party.