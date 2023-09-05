'Almost hit my head on tree': Roadies fame Varun Sood shares PICS of bruises; visits hospital

Varun Sood is one of the talented and well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several reality shows and has gained immense fame and success. His genuine personality was loved by the audience who showered love on him. Varun is also an avid traveller and is often seen exploring unexplored exotic destinations. He keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts by sharing videos and photos of his vacation.

Varun Sood gets injured:

Recently Varun Sood traveled to Sonmarg located in Jammu and Kashmir for a holiday. He also shared several scenic and breathtaking pictures from his vacation on social media leaving fans mesmerised. However, today the Roadies fame shared a shocking incident that happened to him during his tour. He dropped his picture from the gym and flaunted his fit physique. Along with sharing this photo, Varun wrote, "Back from the mountains where i earned many scars and bruises, a horse threw me off its back. almost threw me down a cliff and almost hit my head on a tree. Back to my happy place."

Varun also shared a meme of Welcome film on his Instagram story. He shared Majnu Bhai's hilarious painting of a donkey sitting on a horse and also a snap of Nana Patekar riding the horse. Sharing this photo, he shared, "Meanwhile my family was sending me this." In another photo, Varun was seen taking a auto rickshaw ride as he was on his way to visit the hospital. He even showed his injury which was on his right shoulder. He shared a boomerang and wrote, "Hospital visits."

Take a look at Varun Sood's injury-

About Varun Sood's life:

Along with Roadies: Real Heroes, Varun Sood has been a part of several reality shows such as Ace of Space, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more. He has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. Varun has 1.5 million followers on his Instagram. From sharing a glimpse of his workout session to flaunting his jaw-dropping sneakers collection, he never fails to give fans a glimpse of his luxurious and happening life.

ALSO READ: Did Varun Sood take an indirect dig at ex-gf Divya Agarwal's open letter to Anurag Kashyap?