Alone Poster OUT: Kapil Sharma makes his singing debut with Guru Randhawa; Song releases on THIS date

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is among the most talented personalities in the showbiz world and has proved his excellence in various genres. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions, and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. Along with comedy, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Having said that, Kapil will now add another feather to his hat as he is all set to venture into the music industry.

Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle and shared the poster of the upcoming music video 'Alone'. This is the first time Guru has joined hands with Kapil Sharma, and the latter will be making his debut as a singer through this song. In the poster, Guru and Kapil look handsome as they are clad in winter outfits and have completed their look by donning black shades. Sharing this poster, Guru wrote, "We are excited to share “ ALONE “ with you all. Can’t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song Out on 9th feb."

Take a look at Alone's poster here-

As soon as Kapil's debut news was shared on the internet, it went viral within a blink of an eye. Popular personalities such as Suresh Raina, Badshah, and others have reacted to the post whereas Mika Singh wrote, "Kya baat hai the 2 rock star in one frame." Sung by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma, Alone is produced by T-Series and will release on its official YouTube channel on 9th February.

About Guru Randhawa:

Guru Randhawa is among the popular singers in the showbiz world who has delivered several hit tracks to the audience such as Suit Suit, Mehndi Waale Haath, Nach Meri Rani, Ishq Tera, High Rated Gabru, Patola, Nain Bengali and many others.

About Kapil Sharma:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.