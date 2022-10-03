'Always better to be sure than sorry' says Tejasswi Prakash on questions regarding her marriage-WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.Tejasswi and Karan are often asked about their marriage plans be it in interviews or during an interaction with paps.

Today, the Naagin 6 actress finally replied to everyone asking about her marriage plans. Tejasswi shared a video that says "Paps: Shaadi Kab Karogi". To answer this, she used the trending audio which says, "Muje nahi pata hai, mujse mat pucho na". Sharing this video, Tejasswi penned a short caption and wrote, "But on a serious note It’s always better to be sure than sorry This is especially for all the girls out there Take all the time you need To be sure". Fans are laughing out loud in the comment section and are liking Tejasswi's sarcasm.