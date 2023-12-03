Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy a day out as they relish ‘best home food’ from Sussanne Khan; See here

Telly couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently met their gang of friends which includes Aly’s brother Arsalan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan over a meal. While Aly dropped a video of scrumptious home-cooked food on social media, Jasmin re-shared Sussanne’s love-filled post for her. The celeb duo frequently treat their fans with adorable pictures and videos on Instagram.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin hang out with their friends

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aly Goni shared a snippet showing various food dishes lying on his table. He tagged Sussanne Khan in it and atop the clip, the actor wrote, “Best home food @suzkr.”

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin reposted Sussanne’s Instagram story wherein the designer has poured her heart out for the actress. Sussanne Khan shared a picture of Jasmin wearing a floral-print mini dress and penned, “The prettiest girl in the world. Love you my doll.” Re-sharing the same, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “I love you @suzkr.”

Take a look at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram stories:

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni began his career in showbiz with MTV Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. In the following year, he forayed into acting with Ektaa Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a supporting role. Aly played the lead for the first time in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. He has been part of shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin started with small roles in south films such as Vaanam, Veta, Ladies and Gentlemen among others. She began her innings on TV with ZeeTV’s Tashan-e-Ishq in 2015. Jasmin has done Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4.

Apart from fiction, Aly and Jasmin have participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

Personally, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been seeing each other for a long time now. The two met on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. They began as friends and soon, love blossomed between them. Aly and Jasmin confessed their feelings while they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

