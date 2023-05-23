Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin give a tour of their villa in new vlog; Watch

Popular actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most well-known celebrities in the TV industry. They have maintained an active social media presence and often share updates with their fans regarding their personal and professional life. For the unversed, Aly Goni recently gave a glimpse of his new villa on his Instagram story and was seen holding the keys of it. This lavish villa was being constructed for a while now and is located in Karjat, Maharashtra. Now in the latest vlog, the couple gave their fans a tour of their new bungalow.

Aly Goni gives a tour of his Karjat villa:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin together have a YouTube channel named Jasly. The couple has been sharing vlogs regularly and giving a sneak peek to their fans into their daily lives. In the recent vlog, we see Jasmin Bhasin planning a sweet surprise for her beau Aly Goni. Jasmin shares an update that Aly has been injured while shooting and he has been feeling low about it. To cheer him up, Jasmin calls Aly's parents to Mumbai to spend time with him.

We see Jasmin picking up Aly's parents from the airport and reaching Aly's house to surprise him. It is then seen that Aly takes over the vlog and informs that he is going to get possession of his new villa. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor travels to Karjat along with his parents, and Jasmin also accompanies him with her mother and cousin. After reaching the location, Aly gives a sneak peek into his under-construction villa. We also see a pool constructed outside the house.

Take a look at PICS of Aly Goni's villa:

Living room:

A spacious living room is located on the ground floor of this villa which has direct access to the pool located in the backyard.

Rooftop:

The villa's rooftop is made of glass which looks modern and allows the sunlight to directly enter the house.

Garden:

We also see several types of plants have been planted in the garden area of this villa.

Bedroom:

In the vlog, Aly shared that one bedroom is located on the ground floor while the other one is located on the top. This is the spacious room located on the first floor.

Jacuzzi space:

Showing this small square balcony, Aly mentioned that a jacuzzi will be built there.

Bathroom:

He also gave a glimpse of the bathroom located on the first floor beside the bedroom.

In the same vlog, Aly also thanked his fans for constantly supporting him. He also shared how his villa was being constructed for more than 1.5 years. He also shared that the interiors are still under construction.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's personal life:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmin Bhasin's professional life:

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Also, Jasmin collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. She also appeared in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

Aly Goni's professional life:

Aly Goni started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He then featured in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and rose to fame after essaying the role of Romi Bhalla. Aly then did several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more.

