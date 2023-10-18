Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin give THIS precious gift to Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's daughter; PIC

Popular television couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently became new parents in the telly world and are relishing the joys of parenthood as they embrace this new chapter in their lives. Last month, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and have since been fully devoted to her care. To keep their fans in the loop about their journey into parenthood, they've been sharing updates regularly. In a heartwarming gesture, the lovely pair, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin bestowed a precious gift upon Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's little angel.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin give THIS gift to Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's daughter:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been actively engaging their fans in their journey as new parents through their social media accounts. Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram, expressing gratitude to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a precious gift they bestowed upon their daughter. The shared picture showcased a stunning gold bangle meant for the little one. Vaidya captioned it and wrote, “Thank u @jasminbhasin2806 bua and @alygoni chachu for such a beautiful bangle. It's big for me now but I will wear it soon.”

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s story here:

Alongside the image, the endearing sight of the little one's hand peeking through the delicate bangle is the star to the eyes. Alongside the image, Rahul chose to set the mood with the melodious and lovely song Chaand Baaliyan by Aditya A.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story

Rahul and Disha's romance epitomizes a modern-day fairy tale, commencing during the filming of the song Yaad Teri, where their initial encounter sparked an undeniable connection. Over time, their camaraderie flourished into a profound and enduring affection. The public spotlight illuminated their love journey when Rahul proposed to Disha on the esteemed platform of Bigg Boss 14.

In the same year, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and exchanged vows in a July wedding ceremony. Fast forward to September 20th of this year, and the couple received the precious gift of a baby girl, marking the next beautiful chapter in their enchanting love story.

