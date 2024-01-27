Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin radiate joy in pastel pink outfits; see the latest photos

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin make for one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They never spare a chance to treat their fans with cute and mushy pictures. Recently, Aly dropped two photos featuring him with Jasmin. The frames seem to be throwbacks from their friend and actress, Krishna Mukherjee’s wedding. They are seen turning heads with their classy attire choices.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s look

In the portraits shared by Aly Goni , he is looking dapper in a pink-hued three-piece formal wear over a white shirt. The actor accessorized his look with a silver-colored chain, a ring, and a pair of sunnies. On the other hand, Jasmin who is posing by Aly’s side, is looking resplendent in a pastel pink-colored saree. Her outfit is heavily embroidered with stonework. The actress kept it simple with minimal accessories and light makeup. She left her tresses open.

Alongside the pictures, Aly Goni wrote, “My strength (red-heart emoji). Such a beautiful song @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta.”

Take a look at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s look here:

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni started his journey in showbiz in 2012 with MTV Splitsvilla 5. In the following year, he stepped into acting with Ektaa Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a supporting role. Aly played the lead for the first time in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. He has played crucial roles in shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin began with small roles in south films such as Vaanam, Veta, Ladies and Gentlemen among others. Post this, she tried her luck in TV and debuted with ZeeTV’s Tashan-e-Ishq in 2015. Jasmin has also done Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4.

Apart from fiction, Aly and Jasmin have participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14 together. The lovebirds have been dating each other for a long time now. The two developed feelings while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Aly and Jasmin confessed their feelings while they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: From Bigg Boss to doing women-centric films, let's revisit her journey