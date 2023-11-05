Aly Goni and Karan Wahi wish ‘King of cricket’ Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday; drop heartfelt posts

Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday today, and he received heartwarming wishes from his close friends and fellow celebrities, Aly Goni and Karan Wahi. The two actors took to social media to convey their heartfelt wishes to the King of Cricket. Fans joined in too, to wish the cricketer. Check out their wishes here.

Karan Wahi and Aly Goni's wish for the King of Cricket, Virat Kohli

Karan Wahi, who shares a deep bond with the legend of the Indian cricket team, posted a touching message on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the cricketer on the field. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother @virat.kohli May You Inspire Many More in the years to come. Baaki playstation toh aaj khelni banti hai." This message not only wished Virat well but also teased him about a friendly PlayStation game challenge.

Karan Wahi and Virat Kohli have shared a long-standing friendship since their childhood. Their camaraderie extends beyond the cricket pitch, as they also share a passion for food and often enjoy culinary adventures together. The photos posted by Karan Wahi on Instagram captured memorable moments of Virat Kohli's cricketing journey, showing his dedication and love for the sport.

One of the images also featured Karan Wahi alongside the birthday boy. Another photo is an old one that the actor dug out for this special day.

Aly Goni, on the other hand, took to Twitter (now X) to extend his birthday wishes to the cricket sensation. He tweeted, "Happy birthday to the king of cricket #HappyBirthdayKingKohli," showing his admiration for the iconic batsman. The actor is a fan of the cricketer and closely follows his matches. His message showcased the deep respect he holds for Virat Kohli's cricketing prowess.

Check out Aly Goni's tweet here:

Virat Kohli, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of cricket, has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket for over a decade. His contributions to the sport have earned him numerous accolades and a massive fan following both in India and around the world. On the personal front, he is married to the Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma.

