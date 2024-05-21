Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and alcohol.



Aly Goni gained fame after his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Despite being a familiar face in the entertainment industry, he is currently taking a break from appearing on television. A few hours ago, Aly took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the Porsche accident that happened in Pune.

Aly Goni speaks out on Pune Porsche accident

Taking it to his X (Twitter) handle, Aly expressed his sadness about a deadly car accident in Pune involving a Porsche. He criticized what he saw as unfairness in the situation, especially focusing on issues of privilege and responsibility. His tweet led to many responses from his fans.

Aly Goni wrote, “After killing two innocent people… Write an essay on accident is the biggest joke of the year... Shame.”

As soon as Aly tweeted, fans flooded the comment section, A fan wrote, “Everything is money power, sad truth.” Another fan commented, “Not shame, that's how the system and law works for the rich.”

Rajiv Adatia’s reaction to Pune Porsche accident

Rajiv Adatia, known for his participation in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, has also reacted to the Pune Porsche accident. On Instagram, he posted, "When power and money control everything, what chance do middle-class hardworking people have? Sad to see that this boy was given bail within an hour. A normal person would never have been let out! So sad!!"

About the Pune Porche accident

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwani Koshtha, engineers employed in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, tragically lost their lives early Sunday in Yerwada. The fatal incident occurred when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-and-a-half-year-old boy, collided with their motorcycle.

Pune Police have arrested Vishal Agrawal, the father of a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal collision where his speeding Porsche struck a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Agrawal was arrested in Maharashtra's Aurangabad following the registration of a case against him on Monday, May 20.

More about Aly Goni

Aly Goni began his entertainment journey through MTV Splitsvilla 5. The subsequent year marked his debut in acting, portraying a supporting role in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Since then, Aly has garnered praise for his performances in various shows including Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3, winning the hearts of viewers.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

