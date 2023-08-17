Aly Goni gets injured while shooting for Allah De Bandeya with Jasmin Bhasin; Here's what happened

Popular actor Aly Goni has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following. Though it has been a while now that the actor has been away from TV screens, Aly is still busy entertaining his fans and followers by featuring in music videos. Recently, he was busy shooting for his music video Allah De Bandeya along with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin when he got injured. Sharing a post on social media, Aly has dropped a BTS clip from the shoot of the song and shared details of his injury.

Aly Goni gets injured:

A few minutes ago, Aly Goni shared a post on his social media handle and penned a note describing how he was severely injured while shooting the music video. In his note, Aly also thanked the team and his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for taking care of him. The actor wrote, "While climbing this mountain I twisted my foot kisi ko bol nahi because I didn’t want the shoot to get delayed as it was our last day and then finally after the shot I was lying down with pain and blackout. then we went to the hospital did MRI and got to know there were three Ligament tear and multiple sprains And then I was told to bed rest for 8 weeks special thanx to @jasminbhasin2806 and @desimelodies team for taking good care of me."

Watch Aly Goni's video here-

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Speaking about the music video, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin collaborated for a song titled Allah De Bandeya which was released on August 9, 2023.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell head over heels in love with each other during their stint in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, their relationship has remained strong, and they don't hesitate to openly show their love for each other.

About Aly Goni's work in the TV industry:

Aly rose to stardom after portraying the character of Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After this, success kissed his feet, and he starred in several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin give a tour of their villa in new vlog; Watch