Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are a match made in heaven! The two have been together since the Bigg Boss 14 days and are currently enjoying an exotic vacation in Mauritius. From exploring natural wildlife to having fun with the ziplining experience, the duo is truly making memorable memories in Mauritius. Most recently, the Yeh hain Mohabbatein actor shared some snaps, giving a candid peek into their cruise time.

Well, Aly's family has also accompanied them on their fun-filled trip. It has been a couple of days since the two have been making their fans' hearts flutter by sharing glimpses of their vacations.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy cruise life

On April 30, Aly Goni shared some unseen photos from his vacation on his Instagram handle. The snapshots feature Jasmin Bhasin and his family radiating happiness, joy, and charm. In the pictures, we can see the duo soaking in sunshine while embracing the natural beauty. The serene waves and picturesque sky have made the frames even prettier.

Aly Goni looks handsome in a colorful shirt and white pants, exuding beach vibes. On the other hand, Jasmin is seen serving holiday vibes in a white dress featuring subtle patterns. As the duo posed against the backdrop of the pleasing islands and water waves, the Bigg Boss 14 couple glowed differently.

Have a look at the photos here:

Earlier, the couple shared some photos from their adventurous jungle safari trip. Posting a series of captivating pictures, Aly and Jasmin made their fans excited every time. The photos show the actress dressed in a blue t-shirt and a floral mini-skirt as she posed against the lush backdrop of the wildlife park. In one of the snapshots posted by the ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant, Jasmin posed alongside his family.

Look at the snaps here:

Fans reactions

Reacting to their vacay pictures, several celebrities, including Arjit Taneja, dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans remarked, "Just Don't want This trip to end In Love with this trip of JasLy with their Maa baba." Another comment read, "Jasmin already looks like she is married and bahu of goni family."

