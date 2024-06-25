Aly Goni poses with new car worth crores; Jasmin Bhasin congratulates and wishes all his dreams come true

Aly Goni, a popular name in the entertainment and showbiz industry, has bought a luxurious car. The actor shared the exciting milestone with his fans by uploading a series of photos on social media. Aly Goni's girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, and his colleagues, Arjit Taneja and Rahul Vaidya, among others, have congratulated him. Curious to find out the price of the car? Read on.

Aly Goni gifts himself a luxury car

On May 24, actor Aly Goni shared ]a series of photos on social media, showcasing his brand-new luxury car. Aly has gifted himself a stunning black Land Rover Defender, a vehicle that exudes both power and elegance. The price of this luxury SUV starts at INR 97 lakhs and can go up to an impressive INR 2.35 crore for the top model.

In the photos, Aly is seen at the showroom, posing proudly with his new purchase. Dressed in smart casuals—cargo pants, a black t-shirt, simple shades, and a cap—his excitement and happiness are evident on his face. The joy of achieving such a milestone is palpable in every shot.

Check out Aly Goni posing with his new car here:

Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Arjit Taneja, and others congratulate him

Adding to the celebratory mood, Aly's girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin, shared a video of the moment he unveiled the car. In the video, Aly removes the cover of the car to reveal the sleek, black Defender. Jasmin captioned the video, "Congratulations Aly Goni. May all your dreams come true."

Aly's colleagues and fans were quick to shower him with congratulations in the comment section, celebrating his achievement and wishing him well with his new luxury ride. Rahul Vaidya wrote, "Bohot bohot badhiyan mere bhai. It’s lovely." Aly replied with a red heart emoji. Arjit Taneja replied with a red heart and fire emoji. Jay Bhanushali, Tony Kakkar, and Yuvika Chaudhary are among others who congratulated Goni.

Meanwhile, talking about his professional front, Aly Goni is currently seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited. His partner in the show is Rahul Vaidya.

