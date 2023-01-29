Aly Goni says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win Bigg Boss 16: 'Experience se bol raha hu'

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The show is slowly edging towards its finale and is all set to draw its curtain. Throughout the entire season, the viewers witnessed several incidents which became the talk of the town. Be it Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's love-hate relationship or Archana Gautam's sudden eviction, all of it was discussed a lot on social media. Former contestants of Bigg Boss such as Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rahul Vaidya, and others also shared their opinions about the contestants and the ongoing season. Aly Goni thinks Priyanka Choudhary will win Bigg Boss 16:

Now, Bigg Boss 14 former contestant Aly Goni has also penned his thoughts about the ongoing season and also shares that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the show. Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle and penned his though about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The Bigg Boss 14 former contestant wrote, "I haven’t watched a single episode of bb this year but what all is see on social media jitna I know this show.. I don’t know her personally but Priyanka will win the show.. not hurting anyone’s sentiments I really like stan but experience se Bol raha hu.. ok bye."

Take a look at Aly's tweet here-

Speaking about his personal life, Aly Goni fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, they have never skipped a chance to express their love for each other. Be it through their cute gestures for each other ot love-dipped social media posts, Aly and Jasmin gave major couple goals and proved their immense love for one another. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly'. Aly Goni's professional front: Aly Goni started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He then featured in numerous daily soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more.

