Aly Goni shares memories from Thailand vacation with Jasmin Bhasin- PICS

Popular TV celebrities Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently gave their fans a delightful glimpse into their memorable vacation in Thailand. Known for their charm and acting talent, Aly and Jasmin have a strong following on social media where they often share updates about their lives. They regularly share photos and videos to keep their fans entertained. The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since their appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss, where their chemistry and genuine affection for each other captured the hearts of viewers. Their Thailand vacation pictures are just another example of their strong bond and the happiness they share in each other's company.

Glimpses into Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's Thailand trip

A few hours ago, Aly Goni took to his social media account to share a series of photos from their Thailand trip, captioning it, "Thailand dump, had so much fun." The photos capture the couple's fun and playful moments during their vacation. In the first picture, Aly and Jasmin strike a goofy pose, sticking out their tongues as they share a candid moment with the camera. The series of pictures also showcase their stylish fashion choices. Aly can be seen wearing pastel tank tops and shirts, while Jasmin opts for comfortable shirts and stylish shades, adding a touch of flair to their vacation looks. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have garnered immense popularity in the television industry and have a devoted fan base. Their candid moments and fun-loving spirit in these vacation photos have left their fans delighted and eager for more.

Check out their pictures here:

As Aly and Jasmin continue to create cherished memories together and share them with their fans, their social media remains a go-to destination for their followers to catch a glimpse of their personal lives and adventures.

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They fell for each other inside the house and their romance made the season more entertaining. Fans have been going gaga over them ever since the two made their relationship public. Their fans adorably call them 'Jasly'. The duo also has a vlog, and their channel is titled JasLy where they share their personal life updates with fans.

