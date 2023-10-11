Aly Goni visits girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in hospital; Shares pic

Telly couple Aly Goni and Jasmin leave no stone unturned to prove their love for each other. From their public outings to trips, they often treat fans with their adorable camaraderie. The pair, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 14, is going strong till today. Recently, Aly and Jasmin went on a vacation to Karjat. After coming back, the actress suffered a stomach infection and was hospitalized. Now, days after this incident, her beau has shared an update on how she is doing.

Aly Goni shares a picture of Jasmin Bhasin from hospital

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aly posted a snap of Jasmin wherein she is enjoying her meal while lying on a hospital bed.

Take a look at Aly Goni’s Instagram story:

Before this, Jasmin also informed her fans and followers about her health through social media. She uploaded a picture of herself resting on the hospital bed. The frame showed syringes attached to Jasmin’s hand. Atop the image, she wrote, “Stomach infection”.

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In no time, they became good friends. Later, viewers witnessed their electrifying chemistry on Bigg Boss 14. Soon, this friendship turned into love.The two confessed their feelings for each other while they were inside the four-walled house. Since then, they have been together. There are several speculations floating in the media regarding their marriage also. However, neither Aly nor Jasmin have confirmed anything yet.

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s career

Aly Goni has starred in a number of TV shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others. Besides this, he is known for his stint on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin is famous for her portrayals in popular shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4.

