Aly Goni wishes to usher in 2023 with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin and family in his hometown

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most popular couples in the telly town. The duo have been friends for a long time, but they fell in love when they entered Bigg Boss 14 house as contestants. Since the show, the love between the actors has only got stronger with time. The adorable couple loves to go on trips together. They often share pictures and video of their mushy moments, which showcases their stunning chemistry.

As new year is round the corner, people are busy making plans for celebrating the special time of the year. Popular actors and lovers Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have also made plans for ushering in the new year. Aly Goni opened up in an interview with ETimes about his plans of welcoming the new year. Bigg Boss 14 participant shared that he will be ushering in the new year with his family and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. He added that he has taken some time off and wishes to spend it with his loved ones in his hometown, Jammu.

Aly shared that his ladylove Jasmin will also be with him as he considers her family. He shared that she has been a constant part of his life and understands him well.

Aly Goni on taking a break from TV

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame actor also talked about the rumours of him taking a break from TV shows. To this he replied that its not true. He said that he is being selective and presently he is not accepting any project. He added that TV needs a long commitment and at his age he feels he can explore others mediums as well and prove his skills as an actor.