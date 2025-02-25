Aly Goni's Birthday: Jasmine Bhasin pens sweet note for her 'amazing boyfriend'; Arjit Taneja's post highlights bromance
Actor Aly Goni celebrates his birthday today, February 25. His girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin penned a heartfelt birthday note for him.
Aly Goni is celebrating his birthday today, and wishes are pouring in from fans, friends, and loved ones. The actor, known for his strong bond with his close ones, received special messages from two of the most important people in his life- his girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, and his best friend, Arjit Taneja. Both took to social media to share heartfelt posts, along with pictures capturing their bond with the birthday boy.
Jasmine Bhasin's birthday post was filled with love and admiration for her boyfriend, Aly Goni. Sharing adorable pictures, she wrote, "Duniya badi sohni taitho ve. Happiest Birthday to my amazing boyfriend and best friend! You know me better than anyone, and your smile brightens up my world!! I'm blessed to have you in my life! I hope this year brings you all the happiness you bring to me, baby. May all your dreams come true because you deserve nothing less. Love you more than words can say!!!"
Check out Jasmine Bhasin's post below:
On the other hand, Arjit Taneja, who shares a close friendship with Aly Goni, kept his wish fun. Posting a series of pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday my brother, zyada nahi bolunga, bas kaafi jaldi bade ho gaye. Love you mere Bak* to growing and achieving the best of everything in life. Always got your back!"
Check out Arjit Taneja's post below:
Mahhi Vij, Krishna Mukherjee, Prince Narula, Disha Parmar, Yuvika Chaudhary, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer, and many other industry friends showered love on the actor on his special day.
Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin, who have been together for years, often express their love and support for each other. Talking about his career, Goni was last seen on screens on Laughter Chefs season 1 as Rahul Vaidya's partner.
Pinkvilla wishes Aly Goni a very happy birthday!
