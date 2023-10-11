Aly Goni's 'favorite' person to enter Bigg Boss 17? Fans joke 'Is it Jasmine ke papa?'

Aly Goni is among the most popular actors in the telly industry and has a dedicated fanbase owing to his good looks and talent. The actor rose to fame after participating in the Salman Khan-led controversial show Bigg Boss 17. In the show, Aly was vocal about his thoughts and opinions and never shied away from expressing his feelings for ladylove Jasmine Bhasin. The makers of the controversial reality show are now gearing up for the 17th edition of Bigg Boss. Amidst this, several top-notch celebrities have been approached to participate in the reality show.

Aly Goni's 'favorite' person is entering Bigg Boss 17:

Now, Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni's recent tweet has raised excitement among the netizens and ardent fans of the show. Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Aly tweeted, "Finally someone my fav in bb17 so excited for him and I m sureeee he is gonna kill it and how." As soon as this tweet was shared, fans flooded Aly's comment section speculating about the actor's favorite person. Fans inquired whether it is Karan Patel, Arjit Taneja or Sandiip Sickand and replying to this, Aly said, "Nope."

Among all, one fan joked, "Is Jasmin (Jasmine Bhasin) k papa" entering Bigg Boss 17. Take a look at the tweet here-

A glimpse of Aly Goni's professional life:

Aly Goni started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He then featured in numerous daily soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and more.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

The countdown for the much-anticipated show Bigg Boss 17 begins as the show is all set to premiere this Sunday (October 15). Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens with its 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' concept. Ever since the promos were released, the buzz around the show has been spreading like wildfire. Numerous celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande are many others are rumored to be a part of the show. However, an official confirmation regarding this is yet to come.

