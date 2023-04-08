Aly Goni’s sarcastic reply to Jasmin Bhasin’s latest post is the best thing on the internet today; Take a look

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. TV actor Aly Goni who rose to fame after portraying Romesh Bhalla in StarPlus's romantic Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. In the show, the audience loved the chemistry between the two and lauded them for being real. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans have been going gaga over them.

Jasmin Bhasin’s recent video on Instagram

Jasmin uploaded a video with the popular track Tere Bin by Rabbi Shergill as background audio. The video shows a series of pictures of the couple having their best times over the years. From their trip together to Paris to Kashmir, eating cake together, the pictures show how happy the two look in each other’s company. Jasmin uploaded the video with the caption, “Together.”

Here’s the video:

However, what caught everyone’s attention besides the cute video is Aly Goni’s comment on the video. He wrote, “Aaj toh mera bday nahi hai.” Fans joked about this as one wrote, “Archive mein padha hoga, isliye nikal diya.” Another wrote, “God, your sense of humor!” Some also wrote that it seems Jasmin is in a good mood today.

Reacting to the video, Suzanne Khan wrote, “‘JasLyyyy sweetesttttt jaans everrr.” Mahhi Vij, Krishna Mukherjee, Avika Gor, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, and other celebs also left their sweet comments on the post.

About Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

On the professional front, Jasmin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She has been part of several Punjabi movies and Hindi television shows. The actress starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural franchise Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. On the other hand, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: This is how Shoaib Ibrahim pampers his pregnant wife Dipika Kakar; Take a look