Aman Gupta drops PICS with Ashneer Grover at a wedding; Fans say 'Missed you both'

The episodes of the popular TV show Shark Tank India never fail to surprise their audiences. Be it heated arguments of the sharks or funny pitches made by the pitchers or any innovative idea, this show has always lived up to the expectations of the audience. But this time a piece of news has made everyone sit up.

Recently, at the wedding reception of the OYO founder, Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood, Ashneer Grover, former shark of Shark Tank India 1 and also the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, bumped into Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Aman Gupta, who happens to be one of the sharks of the current season, has posted a picture posing with the newlweds, and guests including Ashneer Grover.

"Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians. I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms", the caption of the photo read.

As soon as the pic went viral, fans started commenting. One fan wrote,""Uff Ashneer-Aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both," wrote a fan." Another fan commented, "What a happy reunion."

Earlier, former shark Ashneer had said on The Ranveer Show,"I am not longer a part of Shark Tank India, so why should I watch it. I have unfollowed all the other sharks. I am not part of the second season, I don't want to remain in the past."

Shark Tank India 2

The first episode of Shark Tank India 2 was aired on January 2, 2022 on Sony TV and the show has 6 judges: Anumpam Mittal, Namita Thappar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain who replaced Grover in the second season and happens to be CEO and Co founder of CarDekho.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: What lead to a heated exchange between Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain?